Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processors were released in 8-core versions

Qualcomm has introduced a new line of single-chip Snapdragon X systems designed for use in Windows laptops. The lineup now includes a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus and two 8-core SoCs aimed at more affordable devices. These models are aimed at reducing the cost of laptops, and according to Qualcomm management, the starting price of such devices could drop to $700.

The main difference of the new 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip (X1P-66-100) is the dynamic ability to overclock one of the cores up to 4.0 GHz. Otherwise, this version practically does not differ from the previous model (X1P-64-100).

Snapdragon X Plus 8-core models, such as X1P-46-100 and X1P-42-100, differ not only in operating frequencies, but also in the power of integrated Adreno graphics. The X1P-46-100 operates at 3.4-4.0 GHz and has 2.1 Tflops of graphics, while the X1P-42-100 operates at 3.2-3.4 GHz and delivers 1.7 Tflops . Both chips are equipped with an NPU unit with a performance of 45 TOPS, which makes them compatible with the requirements of Microsoft Copilot+ PC.

The first laptops with the new Snapdragon X Plus chips will go on sale by the end of the month.