Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processors were released in 8-core versions09.09.24
Qualcomm has introduced a new line of single-chip Snapdragon X systems designed for use in Windows laptops. The lineup now includes a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus and two 8-core SoCs aimed at more affordable devices. These models are aimed at reducing the cost of laptops, and according to Qualcomm management, the starting price of such devices could drop to $700.
The main difference of the new 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip (X1P-66-100) is the dynamic ability to overclock one of the cores up to 4.0 GHz. Otherwise, this version practically does not differ from the previous model (X1P-64-100).
Snapdragon X Plus 8-core models, such as X1P-46-100 and X1P-42-100, differ not only in operating frequencies, but also in the power of integrated Adreno graphics. The X1P-46-100 operates at 3.4-4.0 GHz and has 2.1 Tflops of graphics, while the X1P-42-100 operates at 3.2-3.4 GHz and delivers 1.7 Tflops . Both chips are equipped with an NPU unit with a performance of 45 TOPS, which makes them compatible with the requirements of Microsoft Copilot+ PC.
The first laptops with the new Snapdragon X Plus chips will go on sale by the end of the month.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
The main components of a successful stream are the presenter’s charisma and language. But talent and a good idea will be wasted if the audio recording is of poor quality. Let’s talk about the Logitech G Yeti Orb and Yeti GX microphones, which will help with audio in various formats
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processors were released in 8-core versionsIFA processor Qualcomm
Qualcomm has introduced a new line of single-chip Snapdragon X systems designed for use in Windows laptops.
Rockstar will release GTA 6 later – in 2026games GTA rumors
The announcement of the transfer came from a journalist at GTABase, who cites anonymous sources connected to several developers at two unnamed game studios