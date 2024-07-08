QCY MeloBuds Pro headphones have ANC, Hi-Res Audio certification and a price of $2708.07.24
QCY has announced new budget TWS headphones called MeloBuds Pro.
The headphones have an in-canal design and a system of active noise reduction (ANC). Other features of the new product include protection against water and sweat according to the IPX5 standard, surround sound function, Hi-Res Audio certification, LDAC codec support, transparency mode and game mode with low sound delay (up to 80 ms).
Six microphones are installed in the headphones, which ensures high-quality noise reduction and good voice transmission quality. From one charge, MeloBuds Pro work up to 8.5 hours, and the charging case increases this time to 34 hours.
The QCY MeloBuds Pro are now available for purchase in China at a price of $27. There are three colors to choose from: black, white and gold.
