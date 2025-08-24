PrtSc in Windows can now save videos and draw on screenshots24.08.25
In Windows 11, the standard Snipping Tool is gradually transforming from a simple screenshot tool into a full-fledged tool for working with images and videos. Previously, it could only take screenshots, and recently received support for recording video with voice, but now Microsoft is testing new features that can make Snipping Tool an alternative to third-party utilities.
According to Windows Latest, the Windows 11 Canary build has released version 2022.2507.14.0 of Snipping Tool with enhanced features. The program has learned to automatically detect the active window and record its contents – previously, users had to manually select a rectangular area, which often resulted in cropped or too wide frames. Now you can switch between “area” and “window” modes, although the window still needs to be activated to start recording.
In addition, the user Phantomofearth noticed another innovation – the annotation panel. So far it works only partially, but it already allows you to make notes: draw with a pencil or marker over screenshots.
In the current public version of Windows 11, Scissors supports taking screenshots of the entire screen, a selected area or an arbitrary shape, as well as recording video with the ability to capture system sound and a microphone. However, many users still do not know about the video recording function, and in Windows 10 it is completely absent.
Judging by the updates, Scissors in Windows 11 is gradually turning into a universal built-in tool that can replace most third-party software for recording and editing screenshots and screen video.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
PrtSc in Windows can now save videos and draw on screenshots update Windows
In Windows 11, the standard Scissors program is gradually transforming from a simple screenshot tool into a full-fledged tool for working with images and videos
Samsung releases AI-powered water filter artificial intelligence Samsung
Samsung’s AI water filter can remove up to 82 types of harmful impurities, surpassing most competitors
PrtSc in Windows can now save videos and draw on screenshots
Samsung releases AI-powered water filter
Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4 game coming to PC in 2026
2026 Shelby Super Snake-R with 850 HP V8 costs over $225K
Ukrainians began to spend more on mobile communications
NVIDIA enable DLSS for all games, RTX 40 graphics cards start support Smooth Motion
First state service with AI has launched in Ukraine
Google: 87% of game developers use artificial intelligence
Redmi 15 5G have 7000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Game reviews on Steam are now grouped by language
Windows Dark Mode finally gets dark dialog boxes
Lucid Gravity X – an electric SUV concept with a range of 724 km and sports car dynamics
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE – cheaper version of flagship headphones