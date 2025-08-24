PrtSc in Windows can now save videos and draw on screenshots

In Windows 11, the standard Snipping Tool is gradually transforming from a simple screenshot tool into a full-fledged tool for working with images and videos. Previously, it could only take screenshots, and recently received support for recording video with voice, but now Microsoft is testing new features that can make Snipping Tool an alternative to third-party utilities.

According to Windows Latest, the Windows 11 Canary build has released version 2022.2507.14.0 of Snipping Tool with enhanced features. The program has learned to automatically detect the active window and record its contents – previously, users had to manually select a rectangular area, which often resulted in cropped or too wide frames. Now you can switch between “area” and “window” modes, although the window still needs to be activated to start recording.

In addition, the user Phantomofearth noticed another innovation – the annotation panel. So far it works only partially, but it already allows you to make notes: draw with a pencil or marker over screenshots.

In the current public version of Windows 11, Scissors supports taking screenshots of the entire screen, a selected area or an arbitrary shape, as well as recording video with the ability to capture system sound and a microphone. However, many users still do not know about the video recording function, and in Windows 10 it is completely absent.

Judging by the updates, Scissors in Windows 11 is gradually turning into a universal built-in tool that can replace most third-party software for recording and editing screenshots and screen video.