The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively working on the introduction of the function of automatic postponement of certain categories of conscripts. It is planned that this service will be available in the “Rezerv+” application.

Currently, in order to receive a deferral, citizens are obliged to personally apply to the territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC SP) with a written application. The deferment is granted only until the end of martial law, which is renewed every 90 days. This results in the need for conscripts to reapply for deferment every three months, even if they are eligible for it for several years or for life. Such a mechanism not only creates inconvenience, but also increases corruption risks, as well as puts citizens in unequal conditions, notes “Sudovo-yuridychna gazeta”.

The Ministry of Defense plans to change this situation by introducing an automatic service of deferment from the draft for certain categories of conscripts, such as students, parents and guardians of three children, in the “Reserve+” application. This functionality should work in the fall of this year. Automation of the process is possible thanks to integration with other state registers, which already contain all the necessary data for granting a deferral. Currently, conscripts actually play the role of couriers, transferring paper documents between government agencies, which leads to a loss of time in queues.

However, at the moment, automatic data exchange with registries for granting deferments has not yet been launched. The Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed an agreement on information interaction on June 4, 2024, but its implementation is delayed due to a lack of funding (what? – editor’s note). In this regard, the automatic transfer of data on persons with disabilities to the “Oberig” Register is not yet carried out, which prevents the implementation of the function of automatic provision and extension of the deferment.