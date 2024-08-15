Postponement in Reserve plus app. Application could help to avoid queues15.08.24
We had the opportunity to compare the cameras of the two latest Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphones. In this material, we will talk about the differences between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra modules and see how they take photos and videos
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively working on the introduction of the function of automatic postponement of certain categories of conscripts. It is planned that this service will be available in the “Rezerv+” application.
Viber Plus will allow to delete messages without anyone noticingapplications messenger update Viber
Since January 2024, the number of Viber Plus subscribers has increased by 170%. Exclusive features and content available to subscribers are sought after by millions of Rakuten Viber users in 100 countries.