Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 year model get more power but lose manual transmission14.01.25
Porsche continues to update the 911 992 generation model line, known as the 992.2. This time, the company introduced updated versions of the 911 Carrera S Coupe and Cabriolet for the 2025 model year, which will occupy an intermediate position between the base 911 Carrera and the hybrid 911 GTS.
The main improvement was a modernized version of the 3.0-liter boxer turbo engine, the power of which has been increased to 480 hp (353 kW), which is 30 hp more than in the previous version. However, the model lost the seven-speed manual transmission, leaving only the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.
To achieve more power, Porsche has introduced turbochargers and intercoolers from the previous version of the 911 Turbo. As a result, the Carrera S coupe accelerates to 100 km/h in an impressive 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 308 km/h. Fuel consumption figures are not yet disclosed, but the company emphasizes the “additional efficiency” of the new engine.
The Porsche 911 Carrera S has received expanded standard equipment. This includes 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), a sports exhaust system with silver tailpipes, and a brake system from the 911 GTS with larger discs (408 mm at the front and 380 mm) and calipers.
Ceramic composite brakes, PASM sports suspension with 10 mm lower ride height and rear axle steering are optional. Improvements to the hydraulic settings of the shock absorbers and steering system are aimed at increasing the car’s precision and responsiveness.
The interior of the updated 911 Carrera S has also been improved. More leather materials are used, and the Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior package has also appeared, offering 48 unique color combinations. Standard equipment includes a digital instrument cluster and engine start with a button traditionally located to the left of the steering wheel.
Like other 911 models, the coupe is a two-seater by default, but offers rear seats as a free option. The convertible retains the 2+2 layout.
In Germany, the cost of the 911 Carrera S Coupe starts at 154,800 euros, and the Cabriolet – at 169,000 euros. In the USA, prices are $ 148,395 for the coupe and $ 161,695 for the convertible. Porsche is expected to introduce all-wheel drive versions of the Carrera 4S in the near future in coupe, convertible and targa bodies.
