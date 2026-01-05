Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the debut of the new Poco M8 series of smartphones, which will include a base version and the Poco M8 Pro. The presentation is scheduled for January 8th. Sales of the Poco M8 smartphones are scheduled to begin on December 8th, 2025, at 11:00 AM Kyiv time.

The new line is positioned in the mid-range segment, focusing on performance, battery life, and a modern design.

The Poco M8 will be available in two versions on AliExpress:

Poco M8 Pro 5G: https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_c32Ut0bp

Poco M8 5G: https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_c3wYFU9d

The first 380 buyers who place an order will receive guaranteed gifts, including:

2 Poco M8 Pro 5G smartphones

3 Poco M8 5G smartphones

225 Redmi Buds 6 Active earphones

150 Poco Watch smartwatches

Published materials indicate that the Poco M8 will feature a recognizable design with a tri-color back panel, a curved screen, and a large square rear camera module. The case will be approximately 7.4 mm thick, which is quite compact for this class of device. Thus, Xiaomi is trying to emphasize not only the technical specifications of the series but also its visual appeal.

What are the differences between the Poco M8 and the Poco M8 Pro?

The base version of the Poco M8 5G will be aimed at a more affordable segment and will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The starting configuration will reportedly include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for everyday use, multimedia, and popular apps.

The battery in the standard model will be slightly smaller, at around 5520 mAh, and fast charging will be limited to 45W. Unlike the Pro version, it will likely not feature IP68 protection. At the same time, the appearance of both models will be virtually identical, making the base Poco M8 appear visually more expensive than its positioning would suggest.

Possible Poco M8 Specifications

According to preliminary data, the top-end Poco M8 Pro model will be similar in design to the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, albeit with some simplifications. The smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. This configuration is designed for stable system performance, gaming, and intensive multitasking.

One of the key features of the Poco M8 Pro will be a 6,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 100 W via the USB-C port. The smartphone will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera will reportedly have a resolution of 50 MP, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle module, while the front camera will feature a 32 MP sensor. The case is also expected to be protected from water and dust according to the IP68 standard.