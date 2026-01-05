Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts

Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts05.01.26
Xiaomi has officially confirmed the debut of the new Poco M8 series of smartphones, which will include a base version and the Poco M8 Pro. The presentation is scheduled for January 8th. Sales of the Poco M8 smartphones are scheduled to begin on December 8th, 2025, at 11:00 AM Kyiv time.
The new line is positioned in the mid-range segment, focusing on performance, battery life, and a modern design.
The Poco M8 will be available in two versions on AliExpress:
- Poco M8 Pro 5G: https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_c32Ut0bp
- Poco M8 5G: https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_c3wYFU9d
- 2 Poco M8 Pro 5G smartphones
- 3 Poco M8 5G smartphones
- 225 Redmi Buds 6 Active earphones
- 150 Poco Watch smartwatches
Published materials indicate that the Poco M8 will feature a recognizable design with a tri-color back panel, a curved screen, and a large square rear camera module. The case will be approximately 7.4 mm thick, which is quite compact for this class of device. Thus, Xiaomi is trying to emphasize not only the technical specifications of the series but also its visual appeal.
What are the differences between the Poco M8 and the Poco M8 Pro?
The base version of the Poco M8 5G will be aimed at a more affordable segment and will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The starting configuration will reportedly include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for everyday use, multimedia, and popular apps.
The battery in the standard model will be slightly smaller, at around 5520 mAh, and fast charging will be limited to 45W. Unlike the Pro version, it will likely not feature IP68 protection. At the same time, the appearance of both models will be virtually identical, making the base Poco M8 appear visually more expensive than its positioning would suggest.
Possible Poco M8 Specifications
According to preliminary data, the top-end Poco M8 Pro model will be similar in design to the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, albeit with some simplifications. The smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. This configuration is designed for stable system performance, gaming, and intensive multitasking.
One of the key features of the Poco M8 Pro will be a 6,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 100 W via the USB-C port. The smartphone will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera will reportedly have a resolution of 50 MP, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle module, while the front camera will feature a 32 MP sensor. The case is also expected to be protected from water and dust according to the IP68 standard.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts smartphone
Xiaomi has officially confirmed the debut of the new Poco M8 series smartphones, which will include a base model and a Poco M8 Pro model. The presentation is scheduled for January 8.
Xiaomi introduced a desktop charging station with a total power of 2500 W charger Xiaomi
Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W is equipped with eight ports. The design includes two USB-C connectors, each of which, when connected alone, is capable of delivering up to 140 W according to the PD 3.1 standard.
Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts
LG gram laptops 2026 specs and features
10-year study: digital devices cause anxiety years later
ASUS devices will increase prices
CD Projekt RED sold the GOG store
The Pebble Round 2 smartwatch is an update to the iconic watch with an improved e-paper display and up to 14 days of battery life
LG Unveils World’s First 5K MiniLED Monitor with AI Upscaling, 39” 5K2K OLED and 52” 5K2K
Quarter of YouTube Shorts are generated by artificial intelligence
Nvidia buys $5 billion worth of Intel shares
Honor Win and Win RT are the brand’s first gaming smartphones
Nova Poshta opened its first branches without operators
Former head of CD Projekt becomes new owner of digital store GOG
A set of DDR5 server RAM costs as much as a car