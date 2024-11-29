Physical SIM cards will be removed from iPhones in 202529.11.24
Apple continues to develop the use of eSIM, and plans to abandon physical SIM cards in most international markets in September 2024 with the release of the iPhone 17. According to The Information, prototypes of the new iPhone 17 Air model are completely devoid of a SIM card tray.
Key details:
- eSIM expansion: All iPhone 14–16 models in the US already work exclusively with eSIM, and now this standard is planned to be expanded to other countries.
- Benefits:
- Increased security due to the inability to physically remove the SIM card.
- The ability to use up to eight eSIM cards simultaneously.
- Carriers: Apple is actively working with carriers around the world to simplify the transition to eSIM, including creating a list of supported networks.
It is unknown whether the new model will be available in China, where eSIM has not yet gained widespread regulatory approval. Apple may leave the physical SIM card slot in devices intended for the Chinese market, as it has with some previous models.
According to a Uswitch study, 19% of iPhone owners are categorically against dating Android users, and among young people aged 18 to 34, this figure reaches 32%. Android users also show some bias: 10% of them reported that they avoided dating an iPhone owner.
The study also found that 16% of smartphone owners believe in stereotypes that associate iPhone users with being obsessed with trends and social media. For their part, 56% of Android users say they would never switch to an iPhone, while 52% of iPhone owners would not consider using Android.
The main reasons for not switching to another platform are related to the unwillingness to learn a new operating system. Among Android users, 56% consider the iPhone too expensive, and 30% of iPhone owners are worried that their headphones or smartwatch will not be compatible with Android.
