Patriot Viper PV573 NVMe drives with PCIe 5.0 support are equipped with active cooling14.10.24
Patriot Memory is preparing to release the Viper PV573 series NVMe drives in 2 and 4 TB volumes. The new M.2 2280 SSDs support the PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface and are equipped with an active cooling system that includes an aluminum radiator and a fan, which is necessary for power consumption of up to 13 W.
The drives use an Innogrit IG5666 controller with external DDR4 memory (2 or 4 GB) and 232-layer 3D NAND TLC chips. Claimed read speeds of up to 14 GB/s and write speeds of up to 12 GB/s, as well as high performance of up to 2 million/1.65 million IOPS. TBW varies from 1500 to 3000 TBW depending on the model. A five-year warranty and future pricing announcements are expected.
Samsung introduced the new line of 990 EVO Plus solid state drives, which are an improved version of the SSD 990 EVO released earlier in 2024. NVMe drives support operation in PCI-E 4.0 x4 and PCI-E 5.0 x2 modes and provide a significant increase in performance – up to 50% compared to their predecessors. The basis of the drives are V-NAND chips of the 8th generation with TLC technology and a 5-nm controller developed by Samsung.
The SSD 990 EVO Plus achieves read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB/s, with IOPS performance of up to 1,050,000 read operations and up to 1,400,000 write operations. The recommended price for the terabyte version of the SSD starts at $110, while the 2TB and 4TB drives will cost $185 and $345, respectively.
