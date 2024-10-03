SSD Samsung 990 EVO Plus – new NVMe drives with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x203.10.24
Samsung has introduced a new line of 990 EVO Plus solid-state drives, which are an improved version of the SSD 990 EVO, released earlier in 2024.
NVMe drives support operation in PCI-E 4.0 x4 and PCI-E 5.0 x2 modes and provide a significant increase in performance – up to 50% compared to their predecessors. The basis of the drives are V-NAND chips of the 8th generation with TLC technology and a 5-nm controller developed by Samsung.
The SSD 990 EVO Plus achieves read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB/s, with IOPS performance of up to 1,050,000 read operations and 1,400,000 write operations.
The recommended price for the terabyte version of the SSD starts at $110, while the 2TB and 4TB drives will cost $185 and $345, respectively.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
SSD Samsung 990 EVO Plus – new NVMe drives with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2Samsung SSD
Samsung has introduced a new line of 990 EVO Plus solid-state drives, which are an improved version of the SSD 990 EVO, released earlier in 2024.
Xbox PC Game Pass has become more expensive in Ukrainegames Microsoft service Xbox
From September 2024, for Ukrainian players, PC Game Pass subscription from Microsoft has become more expensive by 40 hryvnias and now costs 230 hryvnias per month, compared to the previous price of 190 hryvnias.