SSD Samsung 990 EVO Plus – new NVMe drives with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2

Samsung has introduced a new line of 990 EVO Plus solid-state drives, which are an improved version of the SSD 990 EVO, released earlier in 2024.

NVMe drives support operation in PCI-E 4.0 x4 and PCI-E 5.0 x2 modes and provide a significant increase in performance – up to 50% compared to their predecessors. The basis of the drives are V-NAND chips of the 8th generation with TLC technology and a 5-nm controller developed by Samsung.

The SSD 990 EVO Plus achieves read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB/s, with IOPS performance of up to 1,050,000 read operations and 1,400,000 write operations.

The recommended price for the terabyte version of the SSD starts at $110, while the 2TB and 4TB drives will cost $185 and $345, respectively.