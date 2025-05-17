Paris Louvre no longer uses Nintendo 3DS as audio guide after 12 years17.05.25
The Louvre Museum in Paris has stopped using Nintendo 3DS handheld consoles as audio guides for visitors. The project, which began in 2012, was the first example of integrating a gaming platform into a museum space, but it has since become outdated both technologically and in terms of practicality.
The consoles were adapted specifically for the museum’s needs: users were offered an interactive 3D map that allowed them to navigate the halls and choose the best routes to the exhibits. In addition to standard audio commentary in eight languages, the system included children’s routes with game elements, quick tours, and an augmented reality function with the ability to take photos through special markers.
However, over the years, the technology has lost its relevance. The small screen of the device no longer met the expectations of users who were accustomed to modern smartphones. In addition, the GPS navigation system did not always work stably inside the museum premises. The final factor was the COVID-19 pandemic – the need for constant disinfection of the equipment made its use financially unprofitable.
Now the Louvre is moving to new formats of interaction with visitors, focusing on mobile applications and guests’ personal devices.
