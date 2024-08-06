Parents will be able to limit their children’s use of Android smartphones through Google Family Link

Google has announced a new School Time feature designed to help parents monitor their children’s online activity. This feature will be available on Android smartphones, tablets and smartwatches based on Wear OS. School Time will limit children’s interaction with devices, creating a productive learning environment.

Parents will be able to control which apps their kids can use and who they can talk to via calls and messages with the Family Link app. In School Time mode, the device will display a dark screen with limited functionality and a lockout message until a certain time. This will help children focus on their studies and avoid distractions.

Google previously introduced the Fitbit Ace LTE for children with parental control features, and now these features will be available on other devices. School Time will roll out to supported Android devices and smartwatches later this summer.