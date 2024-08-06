Parents will be able to limit their children’s use of Android smartphones through Google Family Link06.08.24
Презентация в Украине" width="615" height="426" srcset="https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DOOGEE-MIX-Ukraine1.jpg 615w, https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DOOGEE-MIX-Ukraine1-205x142.jpg 205w, https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DOOGEE-MIX-Ukraine1-300x208.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 615px) 100vw, 615px" />
Google has announced a new School Time feature designed to help parents monitor their children’s online activity. This feature will be available on Android smartphones, tablets and smartwatches based on Wear OS. School Time will limit children’s interaction with devices, creating a productive learning environment.
Parents will be able to control which apps their kids can use and who they can talk to via calls and messages with the Family Link app. In School Time mode, the device will display a dark screen with limited functionality and a lockout message until a certain time. This will help children focus on their studies and avoid distractions.
Google previously introduced the Fitbit Ace LTE for children with parental control features, and now these features will be available on other devices. School Time will roll out to supported Android devices and smartwatches later this summer.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G309 mouse and Logitech G515 TKL keyboard review: the grown-up way
The Logitech G309 gaming mouse and the Logitech G515 TKL keyboard were announced quite recently. Each is interesting in its own way and has interesting additional settings. Let’s figure out what the devices can offer
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Parents will be able to limit their children’s use of Android smartphones through Google Family LinkAndroid Google smartphone
Parents will be able to control which Android apps their kids can use and who they can talk to via calls and messages using the Google Family Link app.
Грати в Valorant тепер можна на Sony PlayStation 5 та Xbox Seriesgames PlayStation Xbox
The game in the League of Legends universe is available in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Japan, but the developers promise to soon expand the list of regions where Valorant will be available.