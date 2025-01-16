Panasonic Z95B TV has RGB Tandem OLED panel and Game Mode Extreme

Panasonic has announced the new Z95B TV, equipped with an innovative RGB Tandem OLED panel developed by LG Display. This panel provides a bright and clear image, making the TV one of the first in the world to use the next-generation technology.

One of the key features of the device is the ThermalFlow cooling system, which significantly increases the efficiency of the panel by 40% compared to previous models. This solution allows you to significantly reduce power consumption and achieve peak HDR brightness of up to 4000 nits.

The new HCX Pro AI Process MK II processor is responsible for improving image quality thanks to the built-in “4K Remaster Engine” technology, which scales content to 4K, reduces noise and eliminates color artifacts. The TV also supports Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts brightness depending on lighting conditions, and offers color calibration via Calman and ISFccc.

As for the TV screen characteristics, the Panasonic Z95B has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync technologies, and also provides minimal signal latency. For gamers, True Game Mode for color accuracy and Game Mode Extreme, which activates all gaming functions with one click. HDMI 2.1 ports ensure full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Additionally, the TV is equipped with a built-in soundbar, developed in conjunction with the Technics brand. It includes a powerful subwoofer that provides a 50% improvement in low frequencies, as well as a 30W amplifier. Support for Apple AirPlay and voice control complements the functionality of the device.

The Panasonic Z95B model will be available in 55, 65 and 77 inch sizes starting in summer 2025. The price will be announced later.