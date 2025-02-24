Oppo Watch X2 has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED24.02.25
Oppo has introduced a new smartwatch Watch X2, which largely repeats the OnePlus Watch 3, but is released under a different brand. They are equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, a 631 mAh battery and 32 GB of storage.
The watch case is made of stainless steel, and the frame is made of titanium alloy. The crown button allows you to scroll through menus and application lists. Externally, the model is distinguished by the presence of a blue color option instead of green.
The manufacturer claims that the device works up to 16 days in power saving mode, up to 5 days in normal mode and up to 3 days with intensive use. Such autonomy is achieved thanks to Silicon-Carbon Battery technology, which increases battery capacity by 20%, as well as the dual-system architecture of Wear OS and RTOS. The watch is powered by Snapdragon W5 and BES2800BP processors.
Features include the 60S Health Check-In feature, which allows you to check your vital signs in one minute, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and wrist temperature.
The device supports a wide range of sports modes and an improved GPS system with L1 and L5 frequencies. The OPPO Watch X2 is currently available in Singapore for $373 for the black version and $410 for the blue version. Information on international sales will be announced later.
