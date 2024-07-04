Oppo Watch X with two OS, AMOLED display and autonomy up to 12 days costs UAH 15,999 in Ukraine

The Oppo company presented the new flagship smart watch Oppo Watch X on the Ukrainian market. They received a 47 mm case and are equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass and a brightness of up to 1000 nits. The device is protected from water and shocks, has a dual-frequency GPS, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer and a light sensor for automatic screen brightness adjustment.

The watch can track more than 100 sports, monitor sleep and monitor the user’s health. Oppo Watch X runs on two operating systems: Wear OS by Google and RTOS. The former is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chip, while the latter is powered by the BES2700 chip. The battery with a capacity of 500 mAh provides up to 12 days of battery life.

In addition, the novelty has NFC and installed Google applications. OPPO Watch X will go on sale soon at a price of UAH 15,999. The watch will be available in two variants: Bright Silver and Dark Black.