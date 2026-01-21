Oppo Reno15 smartphone pre-orders have started

OPPO AED Ukraine has announced the start of pre-orders for the Reno15 series of smartphones, which includes the Reno15 Pro 5G, Reno15 5G, Reno15 FS 5G and Reno15 F 5G models. The line is positioned as a universal solution for content creation and has received updated cameras, as well as a set of functions based on artificial intelligence designed to simplify the process of shooting and further processing of photos and videos.

Productivity and connectivity

In everyday tasks and games, the Reno15 series uses the optimization of ColorOS 16 and Luminous Rendering Engine. Trinity Engine is responsible for the balance between performance and power consumption. The Pro version is built on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 platform and supports frame stabilization technologies in games, as well as advanced gameplay recording capabilities.

To improve the quality of communication, the AI ​​LinkBoost 3.0 system is used, and the Reno15 Pro is additionally equipped with a SignalBoost X1 chip, which reduces delays in network games. Smartphones also support file sharing between OPPO devices and the Apple ecosystem via O+ Connect, and the screen mirroring and remote control functions allow you to work with a PC on macOS and Windows.

Autonomy and software platform

In addition to the cameras, OPPO emphasizes the endurance of the devices. The smartphones of the series are equipped with batteries with a capacity of up to 6500 mAh and support 80 W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging. This allows you to use the devices for longer for shooting, viewing and working without frequent interruptions for recharging. ColorOS 16 with the updated Trinity Engine is responsible for the work, which is responsible for the stability and smoothness of the system. OPPO Fluency Protection certification for up to six years has also been announced, which means that the device will remain functional in the long term.

Design with a reference to the northern lights

Externally, the Reno15 series continues the design line of the previous generation, but receives new visual accents. The source of inspiration was the aurora borealis, which was reflected in the design of the rear panel. The camera unit is made in the form of a “star ring” with a soft light halo around the lenses placed on a solid glass surface.

The line features screens of various formats. The Reno15 Pro 5G has a 6.32-inch screen focused on ease of use with one hand and a body made of aerospace-grade aluminum. Other models are equipped with 6.59 and 6.57-inch displays with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. All devices are protected against water and dust according to IP66, IP68 and IP69 standards, and Splash Touch technology allows you to work with the screen even with wet hands.

Cameras and shooting capabilities

The Reno15 series is focused on everyday photo and video shooting in various conditions. The key element is the 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera with a viewing angle of 100 degrees. It is designed for group selfies and shooting with the capture of the surrounding space without the use of additional accessories.

The Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 5G models use a telephoto portrait camera with periscopic optics. Its focal length is close to the classic portrait equivalent of 85 mm, supports 3.5x optical zoom and digital zoom up to 120x. The flagship version of the Reno15 Pro 5G also received a 200 MP main camera, designed for shooting with a high level of detail.

To work in difficult lighting conditions, the AI ​​Flash Photography 2.0 system with a dual flash is provided, and the front flash helps when taking selfies in the dark. The new Reno Portrait Engine and skin tone processing algorithms are aimed at preserving the natural look of images. Additional AI features allow you to add lighting effects, create multi-layer compositions and animated collages, as well as remove unnecessary objects and apply a slow-motion effect to moving photos.

OPPO Reno15 is positioned as a universal tool for recording videos. Smartphones support 4K HDR shooting with improved stabilization, which allows you to get a smoother image when shooting on the go. The Dual-View Video function allows you to use the front and main cameras simultaneously, capturing what is happening and the author’s reaction in one video. Switching between cameras during recording occurs without breaks, and the built-in video editor allows you to process materials directly in the gallery.

Pre-orders and terms of sale

Orders for OPPO Reno15 smartphones in Ukraine are open until January 25, 2026. During this period, devices are offered at special prices with additional gifts, depending on the model. The line will be available in Aurora Blue, Aurora White, Twilight Black and Dusk Black colors.