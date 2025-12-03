OpenAI will add advertising to ChatGPT

OpenAI may soon add advertising to the ChatGPT chatbot. This was reported by Austrian software engineer Tibor Blaho, who discovered the corresponding signs in the beta version of the ChatGPT Android application, writes Engadget. According to him, there are lines in the program code related to advertising functions.

In particular, in version 1.2025.329 of the application, references to the advertising function, search advertising and a content showcase are recorded. This release is not yet available to a wide range of users, but the elements found may indicate the company’s preparation for advertising mechanisms.

Earlier, The Information reported that OpenAI is considering the possibility of displaying advertising in ChatGPT taking into account memory data or the history of correspondence of users. The company’s CEO Sam Altman has repeatedly commented on this topic.

Last year, in a speech at Harvard Business School, he described the combination of advertising and artificial intelligence as “particularly worrying” and noted that it could be “the last option for the business model.” At the same time, he emphasized that he was not categorically against such an approach.

A few months later, in the first episode of the official OpenAI podcast, Altman again stated that the company did not rule out the integration of advertising, but the specific method of its implementation had not yet been determined.

At the moment, it is not known exactly where advertising blocks may appear in ChatGPT, but most likely they will apply to the free tariff, which is already limited in the number of messages, memory and computing capabilities.