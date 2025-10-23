OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Atlas – browser with built-in AI23.10.25
OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Atlas, a new browser that combines the familiar web browsing experience with the capabilities of the ChatGPT AI assistant. Unlike classic browsers, Atlas doesn’t just show websites, but interacts with them, helping users perform tasks directly on the page.
ChatGPT Atlas is currently available for macOS, with versions for Windows, iOS, and Android coming later. The browser is available to all ChatGPT subscribers, from Free to Enterprise.
OpenAI positions Atlas as an “online assistant” that guides users through content. The browser has built-in memory — ChatGPT can remember which websites you’ve viewed and use this information in subsequent requests. For example, you can ask: “Recap the job listings I viewed last week” or “continue researching gift ideas.”
The user has full control over their data – they can delete, archive or turn off memory saving. By default, OpenAI can use anonymized content to improve models, but this can be disabled in the settings.
Another key feature is agent mode. ChatGPT can act directly in the browser: search for products, book events, fill out forms or analyze pages. OpenAI notes that the agent does not have access to the system, does not execute code and cannot interact with other applications, and on financial sites it always asks for confirmation of actions.
You can download ChatGPT Atlas now from chatgpt.com/atlas – the browser supports importing passwords, bookmarks and history from other programs.
ChatGPT Atlas is currently available for macOS, with versions for Windows, iOS, and Android coming later. The browser is available to all ChatGPT subscribers, from Free to Enterprise.
