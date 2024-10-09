OpenAI Canvas is a new interface for code and creating texts in ChatGPT09.10.24
OpenAI has announced beta testing of a new interface called Canvas that extends ChatGPT’s text and coding capabilities. Canvas allows users to work in the main chat and a separate workspace at the same time. Space allows you to highlight specific sections of text or code that the model can focus on for further editing or analysis.
Canvas can be started manually, but it opens automatically in scenarios where it can be useful. Currently, ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers have beta access to Canvas. The interface will soon be available for Enterprise and Edu tariff users. After beta testing, the tool will be available to all ChatGPT Free users.
The Canvas interface makes ChatGPT more similar to other AI assistants that use similar workspaces, such as Anthropic’s Artifacts or Cursor, which specializes in coding assistance.
