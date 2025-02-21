OnePlus Watch 3 has IP68 and MIL-STD-810H protection with 16 days of battery life

OnePlus has officially introduced the Watch 3 smartwatch, which has received an enlarged body, a titanium frame and improved autonomy. The novelty is available in black and green colors, and its cost is $ 329. Sales start on February 25.

The watch is equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 2200 nits, protected by sapphire glass and complies with the MIL-STD-810H standard. The device runs on two operating systems – Wear OS 5 and RTOS, which allows you to achieve up to 16 days of battery life in power-saving mode. In normal mode, the battery lasts up to 5 days, and with intensive use – up to 3 days.

OnePlus Watch 3 received a Snapdragon W5 processor, an additional BES2800BP chip, 32 GB of memory and a 631 mAh battery. Among the sensors are an eight-channel optical sensor, a pulse oximeter, a wrist temperature sensor and a comprehensive health monitoring system, which analyzes the condition of blood vessels, stress level, sleep quality and other indicators in 60 seconds.

The watch supports more than 100 sports modes and has precise navigation with L1 and L5 signal reception, which provides reliable location tracking even in difficult conditions.