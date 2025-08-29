OnePlus Nord Buds 3R – budget TWS headphones with record battery life

The main feature of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R headphones is their impressive autonomy – up to 54 hours of operation with a charging case, which is a record for the Nord line and one of the best indicators on the market.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3R headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers and support Dolby Atmos and Dirac Audio Tuner for surround sound when listening to music, watching videos and playing games. Bluetooth 5.3 with low latency of up to 47 ms makes the model interesting for gamers, and support for Google Fast Pair and the ability to connect to two devices at the same time increases usability.

Fast charging allows you to get up to 7 hours of operation in 10 minutes, and the TUV Rheinland Battery Health certificate guarantees stability even after 1000 charging cycles. The headphones are equipped with two microphones with AI for noise cancellation and protection from wind during calls.

In addition, Nord Buds 3R support Aqua Touch for touch control, Tap 2 Take to activate the phone’s camera, voice assistant, Find My Earbuds, and AI-based translation tools.