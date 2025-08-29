OnePlus Nord Buds 3R – budget TWS headphones with record battery life29.08.25
The main feature of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R headphones is their impressive autonomy – up to 54 hours of operation with a charging case, which is a record for the Nord line and one of the best indicators on the market.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3R headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers and support Dolby Atmos and Dirac Audio Tuner for surround sound when listening to music, watching videos and playing games. Bluetooth 5.3 with low latency of up to 47 ms makes the model interesting for gamers, and support for Google Fast Pair and the ability to connect to two devices at the same time increases usability.
Fast charging allows you to get up to 7 hours of operation in 10 minutes, and the TUV Rheinland Battery Health certificate guarantees stability even after 1000 charging cycles. The headphones are equipped with two microphones with AI for noise cancellation and protection from wind during calls.
In addition, Nord Buds 3R support Aqua Touch for touch control, Tap 2 Take to activate the phone’s camera, voice assistant, Find My Earbuds, and AI-based translation tools.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R – budget TWS headphones with record battery life Bluetooth earphones OnePlus
The main feature of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R is its impressive battery life – up to 54 hours of operation with the charging case, which is a record for the Nord line.
Affordable Poco C85 with MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra, 120Hz screen and 33W charging coming soon Poco smartphone Xiaomi
Among the characteristics of the Poco C85 smartphone, IP64 housing protection is indicated, and fifth-generation Wi-Fi is available for connection.
Affordable Poco C85 with MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra, 120Hz screen and 33W charging coming soon
Google will block the installation of applications via apk from 2027
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 AI will be shown at Galaxy Event 2025 on September 4th
Spotify has added private messaging to the app
These 17 Oppo smartphones will not get Android 16
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite – a budget tablet with S Pen for education starting at €399
Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 on September 9, 2025
Linux turns 34 years
The Abxylute 3D One portable console features an 11-inch screen that works in 2D and 3D
xAI Grok 2.5 chatbot source code released
Doom launched on Anker charger
Free VPN for Chrome unauthorized collect users data