OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 smartphones has 165 Hz screens and 8000 mAh batteries

OnePlus has unveiled the new generation of its flagship smartphones—the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6. The global launch is expected in November. Both models feature powerful Snapdragon processors, displays with a 165Hz refresh rate, and larger batteries.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 features a refreshed design: the manufacturer has abandoned the curved edges and returned to a completely flat screen. The previous 6.82-inch panel with a QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz is now replaced by a 6.78-inch BOE X3 display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The bezels are now uniform all around and noticeably thinner at 1.15mm, making the device more compact than the previous generation.

The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Depending on the version, it comes with 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of internal storage. The battery has a capacity of 7,300 mAh and supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The device’s cameras now use Oppo’s Lumo Imaging system, replacing the collaboration with Hasselblad. The main module retains its 50 MP resolution, but now features a smaller sensor—1/1.56 inches instead of the previous 1/1.4 inches. The telephoto camera also features a 50 MP sensor and offers 3.5x zoom with an equivalent focal length of 85 mm, compared to the previous 3x zoom with an equivalent focal length of 73 mm. The third module is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 16mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone runs ColorOS 16, based on Android 16.

OnePlus Ace 6

The OnePlus Ace 6 is positioned as a successor to the Ace 5 for the Chinese market, but a global launch under the name OnePlus 15R hasn’t been ruled out. The device features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition processor and a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The battery capacity is even larger at 7800mAh.

The main camera features a 50MP sensor, while the secondary camera features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front camera has a 16MP sensor. It supports 120W wired charging, but wireless charging is not supported.

Sales of the OnePlus 15 will begin on October 28th through the official website. The company will offer three color options: Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune. The OnePlus Ace 6’s release date has not yet been announced.

The price of the OnePlus 15 depends on the memory configuration. The version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 3,999, which is approximately $560. The version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 4,299, or approximately $600. The 12GB + 512GB configuration will sell for CNY 4,599, which is approximately $640. The 16GB + 512GB version will cost CNY 4,899, or approximately $680. The maximum 16GB + 1TB configuration is priced at CNY 5,399, or approximately $750.