OnePlus 13T smartphone – a compact flagship with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16 GB +1 TB of memory29.04.25
OnePlus has officially introduced the OnePlus 13T, a compact flagship with an emphasis on autonomy. The novelty has received a battery with a capacity of 6260 mAh, which is larger than most modern flagships, including even the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. This increase was achieved through the use of silicon-carbon technology, which allows you to increase energy density without increasing the size of the device.
Despite the capacious battery, the smartphone remains relatively light – 185 g – and compact: the 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display is slightly larger than the base models of Apple and Samsung, but half an inch smaller than the standard OnePlus 13. The screen supports a resolution of 2640× 1-120 Hz, Dolby Vision and HDR.
The hardware platform includes the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of built-in memory. The camera unit is represented by two 50-megapixel modules: the main one with OIS and a telephoto one with 2x zoom, and the front camera is 16 MP. A distinctive feature of the OnePlus 13T is the new customizable Shortcut Key button, which replaced the usual sound mode slider. It can launch applications, take screenshots or activate AI functions.
In China, the price of the OnePlus 13T starts at $466 for the 12+256 GB configuration and reaches $617 for the top version of 16 GB + 1 TB. Delivery will begin on April 30.
