OmniVision introduced the sensor for smartphone cameras OV50M40 at 50 Mpix

OmniVision has announced a new 50-megapixel OV50M40 sensor that can be used as a primary sensor, wide-angle lens, telephoto lens or selfie camera. The sensor has an optical format of 1/2.88 inches and supports 4-cell binging, which allows for improved image quality in low-light conditions. Other features of the OV50M40 include support for HDR video, always-on function for motion detection and ultra-low power consumption.

The module supports step HDR and double analog gain (DAG) HDR with a single exposure, as well as phase detection autofocus (PDAF) in binning modes. The OV50M40 provides 2x or 3x optical zoom, making it a versatile solution for various usage scenarios.

The sensor is capable of taking photos with a full resolution of 50 MP at 12 frames per second, as well as 12.5 MP at 60 frames per second. The camera supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second and 1080p at 120 frames per second. The OV50M40 will be available to OEMs in the third quarter of 2024, with mass production of the sensor scheduled for the fourth quarter.