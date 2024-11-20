OLX will disable the old seller rating system and develop a new one

OLX has announced an update to the seller rating system on its platform. The decision to switch to a new model was made after an analysis of the current system, which showed insufficient objectivity, starting in December 2024.

On December 2, rating requests will stop being sent, but users will be able to leave feedback on previously submitted requests.

On December 9, the system will completely stop generating ratings, and the ability to respond to requests will be closed.

December 13th will begin removing individual ratings from the Received Ratings section, but sellers’ old ratings will remain visible on their profiles and listings.

On December 16, the platform will launch a new rating system that will replace the old one. At the same time, the old ratings will remain until March 17, 2025, after which the formation of new ones will begin. OLX Delivery”, which will make the ratings more closely related to real transactions.

OLX will also provide the ability to challenge ratings in both systems. To do this, users will be able to contact the support service via chat, providing supporting materials.