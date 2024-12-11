Nvidia will release the new Rubin architecture six months early11.12.24
Nvidia has decided to accelerate the release of its new Rubin architecture, which is now expected in the second half of 2025, six months ahead of schedule. This decision is related to the company’s desire to strengthen its leading position in the field of artificial intelligence, where competition is becoming increasingly intense.
The Rubin architecture will be based on TSMC’s 3nm process technology, which will provide increased performance and energy efficiency. The memory will use the new HBM4 standard, the mass production of which has already begun. These improvements will allow Rubin to become one of Nvidia’s most advanced architectures.
There is a possibility that Rubin will debut at the same time as the new Blackwell Ultra servers, which the company plans to release in mid-2025. These servers will be equipped with liquid cooling and designed to work with high loads in AI tasks. More details about the Rubin architecture, as well as integration with Blackwell Ultra, may be revealed at CES 2025.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 (N9.QTFWW.001) gaming laptop review: ice and power
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 looks elegant, despite its gaming credentials. It has a good screen, a processor and a graphics card with sufficient performance. What else is interesting about it?
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
Nvidia will release the new Rubin architecture six months early Nvidia videocard
Nvidia has decided to accelerate the release of its new Rubin architecture, which is now expected in the second half of 2025, six months ahead of the original schedule.
Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 – Gold Series Power Supplies 650 – 1000W power supply unit Seasonic
Prices for the Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 power supplies are $90 for the 650W model, $100 for the 750W, $120 for the 850W, and $150 for the 1000W. The white versions are $10 more expensive.
Nvidia will release the new Rubin architecture six months early
Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 – Gold Series Power Supplies 650 – 1000W
Mercedes-Benz will add voice input for notes in its cars
Google will allow apps to check the security of Android devices
Google announced Veo AI for video creation and PaliGemma 2 for image and text processing
The most popular Google queries in Ukraine in 2024
Mozilla completely changes design and fonts – like old days
Battery icon in Windows 11 will be colorful
This shooter has big problems. Ubisoft shuts down XDefiant and will lay off 277 employees
Study: Gamers watch gameplay videos more than they play themselves