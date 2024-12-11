Nvidia will release the new Rubin architecture six months early

Nvidia has decided to accelerate the release of its new Rubin architecture, which is now expected in the second half of 2025, six months ahead of schedule. This decision is related to the company’s desire to strengthen its leading position in the field of artificial intelligence, where competition is becoming increasingly intense.

The Rubin architecture will be based on TSMC’s 3nm process technology, which will provide increased performance and energy efficiency. The memory will use the new HBM4 standard, the mass production of which has already begun. These improvements will allow Rubin to become one of Nvidia’s most advanced architectures.

There is a possibility that Rubin will debut at the same time as the new Blackwell Ultra servers, which the company plans to release in mid-2025. These servers will be equipped with liquid cooling and designed to work with high loads in AI tasks. More details about the Rubin architecture, as well as integration with Blackwell Ultra, may be revealed at CES 2025.