Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090D – vga for chinese market with 30% performance cut, but same frequencies

Nvidia has introduced the GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card, specially designed for the Chinese market. This model has been adapted to take into account export restrictions, which allows it to be delivered to China without any problems. The recommended price of the new product corresponds to the cost of the standard GeForce RTX 5090.

What has changed in the GeForce RTX 5090D? The main changes concern the performance in the field of artificial intelligence. The graphics card has received reduced performance in calculations using tensor cores, where performance has fallen from 3352 to 2375 TOPS, which is about 70% of the level of the flagship version of Nvidia Blackwell.

However, importantly, the other characteristics of the card remained unchanged: the speed of CUDA and RT cores, operating frequencies, as well as the video buffer configuration (512-bit bus and 32 GB of GDDR7 memory) remain at the level of the standard GeForce RTX 5090. This means that in games the GeForce RTX 5090D will practically not be inferior to the full version, and simplified performance in AI applications is its main difference.

A story with “exclusives” for China

This is not the first attempt by Nvidia to adapt its video cards for the Chinese market. At the end of 2023, the GeForce RTX 4090D was introduced, which had a reduced number of computing units, which affected the gaming performance. In the case of the GeForce RTX 5090D, the changes affected only AI performance.