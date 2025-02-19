Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is 16.6% more powerful than RTX 4070 Ti Super and 13.2% inferior to GeForce RTX 508019.02.25
The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is built on the Nvidia GB203 graphics processor and is equipped with 8960 CUDA cores with a 256-bit memory bus. The device receives 16 GB of GDDR7 with a bandwidth of 896 GB/s, and the video core operates at frequencies from 2300 to 2450 MHz at a nominal TGP of 300 W. The recommended price starts at $ 749.
In 3DMark tests, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti demonstrates performance that is 16.6% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and is only 13.2% inferior to the GeForce RTX 5080, despite the 33% difference in price. However, as in the case of older models, buying a new product at the official price can be a difficult task, since versions from Nvidia partners are likely to appear with a significant markup.
At the same time, the VideoCardz website published the results of testing the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti on a system with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and 48 GB of DDR5-6000 memory. The version of the video card with recommended frequencies and price from NVIDIA was used. The performance of the RTX 5080 and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is also provided for comparison.
In the 3DMark tests, the RTX 5070 Ti turned out to be 16.6% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and 13.2% slower than the RTX 5080. The difference in performance between these models is especially noticeable against the background of the difference in recommended prices, which will affect its attractiveness.
On the market, the RTX 5070 Ti looks like a promising model, but much will depend on the real price and availability. The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti SUPER were once popular among enthusiasts due to their good price-performance ratio, so interest in the new model will also be high. Official reviews of the video card are expected on February 19, and sales are scheduled to start the next day, although availability may be limited.
