Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000-series graphics cards to be unveiled in February 2025

Nvidia is gearing up to announce its next-generation RTX 50 series graphics cards, and new data from Benchlife sheds light on their possible release dates. The first models are expected to hit stores in February 2025, which could coincide with a presentation at CES 2025, the traditional venue for tech announcements.

Which models will appear first?

According to leaks, Nvidia plans to release five models at once:

GeForce RTX 5090

GeForce RTX 5090 D (possibly a version with double the memory)

GeForce RTX 5080

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

GeForce RTX 5070

These graphics cards will be the flagships of the line, designed for enthusiasts and professionals who need maximum performance.

Budget versions

More affordable models like the GeForce RTX 5060 are likely to launch in March 2025, a month after the RTX 5070.

As for the GeForce RTX 5050, its launch could happen later, perhaps closer to the second half of 2025.

About mobile versions

New RTX 50 mobile graphics cards for laptops are also in the works, and could debut at the same time as the desktop versions or shortly after.

If these dates are confirmed, the RTX 50 series will be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, attracting the attention of gamers, designers, and professionals. CES 2025 in January will likely be the main venue for their official announcement.

The Blackwell architecture, which will be the basis of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series of graphics cards, promises a significant technological leap. Continuing the tradition of naming its architectures after outstanding scientists, Nvidia perpetuates the name of David Blackwell, a famous American mathematician and statistician. This architecture will likely develop the ideas laid down in Ada Lovelace, with an emphasis on performance in ray tracing tasks and the use of artificial intelligence to improve image quality.

The main expectations are associated with an increase in the number of CUDA cores, RT cores for ray tracing and tensor cores, which should significantly improve performance in games and professional tasks. Increased clock speeds and the transition to a finer technological process, such as 3 nm, can provide not only an increase in performance, but also a noticeable improvement in energy efficiency. Blackwell is likely to offer new rendering methods that will make ray tracing more accessible and less resource-intensive.

This architecture, in addition to games, is focused on professional applications, including machine learning and AI tasks. The new generation of tensor cores will be a key element for the further development of technologies such as DLSS and other algorithms using artificial intelligence. This will strengthen Nvidia’s position against competitors such as AMD and Intel, and will allow the company to maintain its leadership in the industry.

Details about the Blackwell architecture, as well as announcements of the first RTX 5000 video cards, are expected at CES 2025, where Nvidia traditionally presents its new products.