Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000-series graphics cards to be unveiled in February 202526.11.24
Nvidia is gearing up to announce its next-generation RTX 50 series graphics cards, and new data from Benchlife sheds light on their possible release dates. The first models are expected to hit stores in February 2025, which could coincide with a presentation at CES 2025, the traditional venue for tech announcements.
Which models will appear first?
According to leaks, Nvidia plans to release five models at once:
- GeForce RTX 5090
- GeForce RTX 5090 D (possibly a version with double the memory)
- GeForce RTX 5080
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
- GeForce RTX 5070
These graphics cards will be the flagships of the line, designed for enthusiasts and professionals who need maximum performance.
Budget versions
- More affordable models like the GeForce RTX 5060 are likely to launch in March 2025, a month after the RTX 5070.
- As for the GeForce RTX 5050, its launch could happen later, perhaps closer to the second half of 2025.
About mobile versions
New RTX 50 mobile graphics cards for laptops are also in the works, and could debut at the same time as the desktop versions or shortly after.
If these dates are confirmed, the RTX 50 series will be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, attracting the attention of gamers, designers, and professionals. CES 2025 in January will likely be the main venue for their official announcement.
The Blackwell architecture, which will be the basis of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series of graphics cards, promises a significant technological leap. Continuing the tradition of naming its architectures after outstanding scientists, Nvidia perpetuates the name of David Blackwell, a famous American mathematician and statistician. This architecture will likely develop the ideas laid down in Ada Lovelace, with an emphasis on performance in ray tracing tasks and the use of artificial intelligence to improve image quality.
The main expectations are associated with an increase in the number of CUDA cores, RT cores for ray tracing and tensor cores, which should significantly improve performance in games and professional tasks. Increased clock speeds and the transition to a finer technological process, such as 3 nm, can provide not only an increase in performance, but also a noticeable improvement in energy efficiency. Blackwell is likely to offer new rendering methods that will make ray tracing more accessible and less resource-intensive.
This architecture, in addition to games, is focused on professional applications, including machine learning and AI tasks. The new generation of tensor cores will be a key element for the further development of technologies such as DLSS and other algorithms using artificial intelligence. This will strengthen Nvidia’s position against competitors such as AMD and Intel, and will allow the company to maintain its leadership in the industry.
Details about the Blackwell architecture, as well as announcements of the first RTX 5000 video cards, are expected at CES 2025, where Nvidia traditionally presents its new products.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000-series graphics cards to be unveiled in February 2025 Nvidia videocard
Nvidia is gearing up to announce its next-gen RTX 50 series graphics cards, and new data from Benchlife sheds light on their possible release dates
The seven-seat SUV Hyundai Ioniq 9 received an electric motor and a range of up to 620 km car electric transport Hyundai
Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 9 – an electric SUV with three rows of seats, based on the E-GMP platform
The seven-seat SUV Hyundai Ioniq 9 received an electric motor and a range of up to 620 km
Android 16 will allow to stream audio via Bluetooth without pairing
Need for Speed Unbound update adds Most Wanted cars and… the series’ first motorcycle
Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has 1 million players. The game has become the most popular on Twitch
Google Gemini Live AI now supports Ukrainian language
Jeep has released an SUV with a hybrid engine in the style of the 1941 military Willys MB
LG UltraGear GX7 OLED monitor with 1440p matrix supports 480Hz