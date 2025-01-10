Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards released by Asus, MSI, Colorful, Palit and Inno3D10.01.25
Nvidia’s graphics card partners have announced their own RTX 50xx series, which will go on sale from January 30th and in February. Some RTX 5090 models will be thicker than the standard Founders Edition version.
MSI
In the RTX 50xx line, MSI has introduced several series, including SUPRIM and SUPRIM Liquid, MSI GAMING TRIO, Ventus 3X and the new Vanguard series. Detailed specifications and prices for the graphics cards have not yet been announced, but the company has already published an overview of the technologies and cooling system of these devices in a press release and in slides.
Asus
Asus has announced over 20 graphics cards, which will be available in such families as ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, Prime and the new ROG Astral. The company claims that the Astral cards’ cooling system, which uses a four-slot design, improves airflow by 20% compared to the previous generation. For fans of liquid cooling, there is the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 model. This graphics card is half the thickness, but has an additional block.
Colorful
Colorful introduces several series, including the iGame Vulcan, iGame Neptune, iGame GeForce, and iGame Ultra W. The iGame Neptune series features liquid cooling, while the iGame Ultra W combines elements of hip-hop and pop art style.
Palit
Palit showed off massive GameRock graphics cards with a powerful radiator and ARGB lighting. The Thermal Mastery family includes the TurboFan 4.0 cooling system that optimizes airflow, while the GamingPro series offers a more compact and rugged design.
Inno3D
The first RTX 5090 graphics card from Inno3D, introduced to the market, became part of the iCHILL X3 series, which also includes the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti models. The iCHILL FROSTBITE branded graphics cards are focused on improved cooling. In addition to these models, the new Nvidia graphics cards will also be released in the X3, X3 OC and X3 OC WHITE lines, and the RTX 5070 cards will also be presented in the TWIN X2 OC WHITE version.
