NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 video card released with slower GDDR6 memory

NVIDIA introduced a new version of the GeForce RTX 4070 video card equipped with GDDR6 memory chips. This modification is aimed at meeting the high demand, while maintaining the previous characteristics and performance.

The main card is the NVIDIA AD104-251 GPU, which is identical in configuration to the previously used AD104-250. The video card has 5888 CUDA cores, 184 tensor cores, 46 RT cores and a 192-bit memory bus.

The only noticeable change concerns the memory bandwidth, which has been reduced from 504 GB/s to 480 GB/s due to the use of GDDR6 instead of GDDR6X. However, the operating frequencies of the GPU and the level of TGP remained unchanged. The new GeForce RTX 4070 will go on sale next month, with the price remaining at $549.

Earlier, Valve published fresh statistics Steam according to which affordable models of GeForce RTX 4000 series video cards are gaining popularity. Yes, 3060 is at the top in terms of the number of uses in PCs, but the new generation is also slowly building up. Although mining died down last year and is now gaining momentum again, GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 are at least not as big a deficit as before. But this only applies to the presence of video cards on the Ada Lovelace architecture. And what about the prices?

Let’s see which video cards based on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 can be bought in Ukraine. We will choose among the official points of sale. The guarantee and fulfillment of obligations in this case are especially important, since video cards may not necessarily be new for sulfur carriers, but prepared after mining. The main selection criterion, as before, is the price.

Interestingly, in the RTX 4060 models, manufacturers play a little more with boost frequencies. This is much less in the 4070 models. At the same time, the compact model from Inno3D turned out to be the top in terms of price – the cheapest 4060. It has one cooler and a reference level of overclocking. But the RTX 4070 doesn’t have that anymore, all video cards are big – with two or three fans, since the power is bigger there. The 4070 graphics cards are significantly more expensive than the 4060 and have a big performance boost, replacing the flagship of the previous generation, the 3080.

And as a general conclusion about the cost. The video card is one of the most expensive components, especially when it comes to an average PC assembly based on Intel Core i5 of the latest generations. In the case of the 4060, the processor will be at the same price as it, and in the case of the 4070, it will be about half as cheap. True, for the 4070 it still makes sense to look towards the Core i7.