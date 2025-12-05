Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is back in the Steam leaderboards

In late autumn, Steam statistics again saw noticeable changes, and laptops with the mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 regained the top spot among the most popular gaming graphics cards. After a brief loss of leadership in October, this model again topped the rankings, gaining 4.44% and adding 0.14 percentage points. Last year’s leader, the RTX 3060, dropped to second place with 4.33%, and the desktop RTX 4060 took third place with a slight decrease.

As before, the list does not include discrete Radeons – no AMD card made it into the top ten, and only integrated graphics solutions close the bottom of it, which indicates their wide presence in affordable systems.

New Nvidia graphics cards on Steam

The new generation of Nvidia is moving gradually, but almost all models show growth. The desktop RTX 5070 has grown the most, gaining an additional 0.35 percentage points and now has 2.23%, overtaking the RTX 4070 and entering the top 10. The movement towards an increase in the share is also noticeable in the RTX 5060, RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070 Ti. Only the mobile RTX 5060 remained unchanged.

In the November Steam statistics, the number of users with integrated GPUs, as well as cards equipped with 12 GB and 16 GB of video memory, is increasing, while the majority still uses 8 GB.

AMD in the Steam rating

The situation for AMD in the graphics card segment remains tense. The most popular models RX 6600 and RX 7800 XT are located closer to the middle of the long rating and do not show a breakthrough. The Radeon RX 9000 series is completely absent from the list, which is in stark contrast to the sales figures of some retailers. AMD’s discrete graphics market share does not exceed 6%, despite the fact that the company has released a number of new models that have received positive reviews.

And the processor direction for AMD looks successful. Ryzen’s share on Steam continues to grow and reached 42.61%, while Intel’s decreased to 57.3%. Windows 11’s position has also strengthened: the operating system gained more than 65% and continues to displace Windows 10, whose share has fallen below a third. Even complaints about reduced performance in some games have not prevented users from switching to the updated OS.

Steam’s current data generally looks predictable and does not yet show the impact of the increase in memory prices, which may later affect the prices of components, in particular video cards.