Nvidia discontinues GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4060 graphics cards

Ahead of the release of the new Blackwell family of graphics cards, Nvidia is gradually phasing out the current GeForce RTX 40 series models. Previously, this was the case for flagship devices, but now it is the turn of budget solutions.

According to information from China, the production of the GeForce RTX 4070 will be completed in January. This very popular model will disappear from the market, giving way to the GeForce RTX 5070, whose release is expected in February. Nvidia also plans to discontinue the production of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 in the coming weeks. The last deliveries of these models are scheduled for February. The shortage, already noticeable in some regions, will increase as their production is reduced.

Replacement with more modern devices is expected in the first quarter of 2025. According to rumors, Nvidia will accelerate the release of the GeForce RTX 5060 to minimize the transition period between generations.

Meanwhile, AMD is also adjusting its product line. The company has discontinued the budget Radeon RX 6750 GRE 10GB, which is aimed at the Chinese market, although this will not significantly affect the availability of the graphics cards. However, the long-awaited Radeon RX 7650 GRE has not yet been introduced, leaving the market waiting for new products from the “reds”.

The production cuts and upcoming releases of graphics cards from both manufacturers reflect a shift in focus towards a new generation of graphics solutions that promise improved performance and energy efficiency.