Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang caused quantum computers manufacturers shares drop

At CES 2025, Nvidia reaffirmed its status as a technology industry leader by introducing a new generation of graphics cards and technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI). These announcements strengthened the position of the corporation, whose success in recent years is directly related to the AI ​​boom. Nvidia, anticipating this trend, introduced AI-oriented functions into its graphics processors long before its popularization.

However, along with Nvidia’s growing influence in the AI ​​market, an unexpected statement by its CEO Jensen Huang caused a serious shock to another high-tech sector – quantum computing.

Quantum stocks collapse

In the last months of 2024, shares of companies specializing in quantum computing, such as Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing and IonQ, showed rapid growth. However, investor optimism suddenly turned to panic after a comment by Jensen Huang.

In a recent interview, Huang said that “the era of practical application of quantum computers will come in about 20 years.” The market reaction was not long in coming: shares of the aforementioned companies fell sharply, in some cases by more than 50% from their peak values.

The influence of Nvidia and Huang: Over the years of leadership, Huang has become not only a symbol of the company, but also an authoritative voice in the technology sphere. His predictions are perceived as expert opinion, instantly influencing investor behavior.

Skepticism about quantum computing: Despite active development, quantum computers remain largely an experimental technology. Huang’s statement confirmed doubts about the near-term prospects for their widespread use.

Interestingly, Huang’s comment may be due to Nvidia’s strategic focus on AI. Today, AI computing provides the company with its main revenue stream, and the promotion of alternative technologies, such as quantum computers, potentially weakens its position. However, his words should not be considered part of a campaign to discredit quantum computing – rather, it is a personal opinion, supported by current market realities.