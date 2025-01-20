Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang caused quantum computers manufacturers shares drop20.01.25
At CES 2025, Nvidia reaffirmed its status as a technology industry leader by introducing a new generation of graphics cards and technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI). These announcements strengthened the position of the corporation, whose success in recent years is directly related to the AI boom. Nvidia, anticipating this trend, introduced AI-oriented functions into its graphics processors long before its popularization.
However, along with Nvidia’s growing influence in the AI market, an unexpected statement by its CEO Jensen Huang caused a serious shock to another high-tech sector – quantum computing.
Quantum stocks collapse
In the last months of 2024, shares of companies specializing in quantum computing, such as Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing and IonQ, showed rapid growth. However, investor optimism suddenly turned to panic after a comment by Jensen Huang.
In a recent interview, Huang said that “the era of practical application of quantum computers will come in about 20 years.” The market reaction was not long in coming: shares of the aforementioned companies fell sharply, in some cases by more than 50% from their peak values.
- The influence of Nvidia and Huang: Over the years of leadership, Huang has become not only a symbol of the company, but also an authoritative voice in the technology sphere. His predictions are perceived as expert opinion, instantly influencing investor behavior.
- Skepticism about quantum computing: Despite active development, quantum computers remain largely an experimental technology. Huang’s statement confirmed doubts about the near-term prospects for their widespread use.
Interestingly, Huang’s comment may be due to Nvidia’s strategic focus on AI. Today, AI computing provides the company with its main revenue stream, and the promotion of alternative technologies, such as quantum computers, potentially weakens its position. However, his words should not be considered part of a campaign to discredit quantum computing – rather, it is a personal opinion, supported by current market realities.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
We talk about the first Bluetooth headphones with an additional attachment to the ear, the Ugreen HiTune S5. Are they that good for sports?
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang caused quantum computers manufacturers shares drop CES Nvidia
Over the years of leadership, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has become not only a symbol of the company, but also an authoritative voice in the technology field. His predictions are perceived as expert opinion
Continental showed an E Ink screen 1.3 meters wide to decorate the car interior CES E Ink
At CES 2025, Continental unveiled a concept car interior called the Emotional Cockpit, featuring an E Ink Prism display.
Pocketbook introduced a wall painting-screen
Honda 0 SUV concept will go in production version in 2026
HMD OffGrid – pocket modem for satellite communication
The new Alienware Area-51 PC costs $4,500
The Mazda6e electric car has a range of up to 552 km
Panasonic Z95B TV has RGB Tandem OLED panel and Game Mode Extreme
The most popular Wikipedia articles in 2024 among Ukrainians: Syrsky, Ukraine and Usyk
Xiaomi Sports Walkie-Talkie radio has a range up to 5000 km
G.Skill DDR5-8133 RAM is available in 24GB CSO-DIMM module kits