NVIDIA and MediaTek collaboration decrease G-Sync gaming monitors price23.08.24
NVIDIA and MediaTek announced a partnership aimed at making gaming monitors with G-Sync technology cheaper. Previously, the implementation of this technology required the use of a separate hardware module, which significantly increased the cost of the device. However, with the emergence of new platforms from MediaTek, the need for such a module disappears, which allows you to provide hardware support for NVIDIA G-Sync to a larger number of displays.
According to Nvidia representatives, the new platforms from MediaTek will offer the same set of features as the G-Sync hardware modules. Features include variable refresh rate support, 12-bit color accuracy, Reflex Analyzer technology, and others. The first monitors with full NVIDIA G-Sync support on the MediaTek platform have already been announced. These are AOC Agon Pro AG276QSG2, Acer Predator XB273U F5 and ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR models.
It is worth noting that in 2019, NVIDIA introduced the G-Sync Compatible initiative, which provides support for monitors with VESA Adaptive-Sync (AMD FreeSync). NVIDIA also certifies displays with this technology for compliance with G-Sync requirements, but users of Nvidia graphics cards can activate variable frame rates even on monitors with Adaptive-Sync, which are not officially supported.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 has an AI Engine and supports 4K video with HDRprocessor Qualcomm smartphone
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is equipped with one Prime core with a frequency of up to 2.5 GHz, three Performance cores with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz and four Efficiency cores operating at a frequency of 1.8 GHz.
Gamescom 2024: ASUS released motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsetsAMD ASUS Gamescom hardware motherboard
At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition, ASUS presented new motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsets, designed for Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors.