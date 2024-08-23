NVIDIA and MediaTek collaboration decrease G-Sync gaming monitors price

NVIDIA and MediaTek announced a partnership aimed at making gaming monitors with G-Sync technology cheaper. Previously, the implementation of this technology required the use of a separate hardware module, which significantly increased the cost of the device. However, with the emergence of new platforms from MediaTek, the need for such a module disappears, which allows you to provide hardware support for NVIDIA G-Sync to a larger number of displays.

According to Nvidia representatives, the new platforms from MediaTek will offer the same set of features as the G-Sync hardware modules. Features include variable refresh rate support, 12-bit color accuracy, Reflex Analyzer technology, and others. The first monitors with full NVIDIA G-Sync support on the MediaTek platform have already been announced. These are AOC Agon Pro AG276QSG2, Acer Predator XB273U F5 and ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR models.

It is worth noting that in 2019, NVIDIA introduced the G-Sync Compatible initiative, which provides support for monitors with VESA Adaptive-Sync (AMD FreeSync). NVIDIA also certifies displays with this technology for compliance with G-Sync requirements, but users of Nvidia graphics cards can activate variable frame rates even on monitors with Adaptive-Sync, which are not officially supported.