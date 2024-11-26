Nubia Watch GT smartwatch with AMOLED display has up to 15 days of battery life

Nubia has introduced a new smartwatch, the Watch GT, which is distinguished by its stylish design, functionality and affordable price. The device is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a density of 326 PPI. The design uses a metal-glass case with a translucent band, and also implements the Always-on Display function.

The watch supports over 100 sports modes and is equipped with dual-frequency GPS navigation for more accurate route tracking. Biometric capabilities include monitoring of heart rate and other health parameters. Thanks to a 450 mAh battery, the device can work up to 15 days in normal use.

The watch is certified according to the IP68 dust and water protection standard, making it suitable for an active lifestyle. The cost of the Watch GT in China is 699 yuan (~ $ 97). Information about international availability is not yet available.

Nubia has introduced its new flagship smartphone models, the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+. Both devices are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite “Extreme Edition” processor, as well as its own Red Core R3 gaming processor, which supports 120fps gaming mode at 2K resolution.

The models have similar specifications, but differ in battery capacity and charger power. The Red Magic 10 Pro is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery and supports 80W charging. In turn, the Pro+ has a 7,050mAh battery with 120W charging support. The storage options also differ: the Red Magic 10 Pro is offered with 256 GB or 512 GB of internal memory and 12 GB of RAM, while the Pro+ is available with 512 GB or 1 TB of internal memory and 16 GB or 24 GB of RAM. All configurations are equipped with the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 Pro non-volatile memory.

Special attention has been paid to the cooling systems. The smartphones have received a complex multi-layer system that includes a 3D evaporation chamber, copper foil and graphene layer. For the first time in this series, liquid metal cooling and active cooling using a centrifugal fan are used.