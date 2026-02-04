Nova Poshta will help deliver suitcases to the station

Nova Poshta has launched the “Free Hands” service. Travelers will be able to send luggage directly from the hotel to the desired destination, for example, to a branch or post office near the train station.

The company reports that delivery can be arranged at the hotel reception. First, the client scans the QR code, and then arranges the shipment in the Nova Poshta mobile application. The administrator issues a luggage tag, and the suitcase is left at the reception for further shipment. Luggage can be picked up at the branch, post office or via courier at the specified address. Tracking of the shipment is available in the application.

Nova Poshta has launched the “Free Hands” service: luggage delivery to train stations from 399 UAH

Luggage arranged before 12:00 is sent on the same day. The weight of one unit should not exceed 32 kg (both actual and volumetric). Up to 5 pieces of luggage can be transferred within one express consignment note. The cost of the basic service is ₴399. Additionally, there is packaging and declaration of value: for amounts up to ₴5,000, a fixed commission applies, and for a higher value – 0.5% of the total amount.

For holders of Mastercard World Elite and World Black Edition cards issued by Ukrainian banks, a special offer is temporarily valid. Luggage delivery via “Free Hands” will be free of charge if the registration is completed via a QR code at the hotel, and payment is made with the corresponding card. The promotion will last until March 31, 2026.

Tariffs of the new Nova Poshta service

Currently, the service is available in 42 hotels. These are mainly establishments in the western regions of Ukraine, as well as several hotels in Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, and Zhytomyr. You can find out specific addresses on the company’s website by opening the Hotels where the service is available tab.