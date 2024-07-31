“Nova Poshta” has added an opportunity to leave tips for couriers, branch and contact center employees

“Nova Poshta” company introduced an opportunity to thank its employees for quality service using online payments. The “Tip” function in the NovaPost program is already available and is displayed after receiving the service, if the rating is at least 4-5 stars.

Users are prompted to choose a fixed tip amount or enter their own. Money is credited to the employee’s NovaPay card within 1-2 minutes. You can also leave a text review.

At the moment, the tip option is available for couriers, contact center employees and branches.