“Nova Poshta” has added an opportunity to leave tips for couriers, branch and contact center employees31.07.24
“Nova Poshta” company introduced an opportunity to thank its employees for quality service using online payments. The “Tip” function in the NovaPost program is already available and is displayed after receiving the service, if the rating is at least 4-5 stars.
Users are prompted to choose a fixed tip amount or enter their own. Money is credited to the employee’s NovaPay card within 1-2 minutes. You can also leave a text review.
At the moment, the tip option is available for couriers, contact center employees and branches.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
“Nova Poshta” has added an opportunity to leave tips for couriers, branch and contact center employeesservice update
The “Tip” function in the Nova Poshta program is already available and is displayed after receiving the service, if the rating is at least 4-5 stars.
Windows 11 Explorer will be able to open files on an Android smartphoneAndroid Windows
Integration into Windows 11 Explorer makes the Android device visible as a normal USB device. It makes it easy to copy, move, rename and delete files between PC and Android phone