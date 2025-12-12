Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition – limited version of the smartphone

Nothing has introduced a special version of its affordable smartphone Phone (3a) – the Phone (3a) Community Edition. This is a limited edition created in collaboration with the brand’s fans. The smartphone is the first Nothing device with a matte, slightly foggy rear glass, and also received several hardware and software innovations proposed by the winners of a fan contest.

Updated design

The Phone (3a) Community Edition version was based on a color scheme developed by Emre Kayganacl. The device is decorated in a rich translucent blue color with green and purple accents, and the frame around the perimeter is made in white. The key visual element is matte glass – such a material has not previously been used in either Phone(1), Phone(2), or Phone(3). Previously, the company’s smartphones received only glossy glass or plastic panels, so the character of the device and tactile sensations should be different. Information about changes in technical characteristics compared to the standard model is not provided.

Software innovations

User Jad Zock has developed a new style of clock for the lock screen and a set of branded wallpapers, made in the same blue-violet palette.

Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond have offered an accessory – a board game with dice, designed in the style of Nothing. The dice are supplied in a compact case, made in the visual manner of frosted glass Community Edition.

Price and availability

Nothing plans to release only 1000 smartphones Phone (3a) Community Edition. Sales will start on December 12 on the company’s official website. The cost remains the same as the standard version – £379 or €379. The set also includes game dice.