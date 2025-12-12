 

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition – limited version of the smartphone

12.12.25

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition

 

Nothing has introduced a special version of its affordable smartphone Phone (3a) – the Phone (3a) Community Edition. This is a limited edition created in collaboration with the brand’s fans. The smartphone is the first Nothing device with a matte, slightly foggy rear glass, and also received several hardware and software innovations proposed by the winners of a fan contest.

 

Updated design

 

The Phone (3a) Community Edition version was based on a color scheme developed by Emre Kayganacl. The device is decorated in a rich translucent blue color with green and purple accents, and the frame around the perimeter is made in white. The key visual element is matte glass – such a material has not previously been used in either Phone(1), Phone(2), or Phone(3). Previously, the company’s smartphones received only glossy glass or plastic panels, so the character of the device and tactile sensations should be different. Information about changes in technical characteristics compared to the standard model is not provided.

 

Software innovations

 

User Jad Zock has developed a new style of clock for the lock screen and a set of branded wallpapers, made in the same blue-violet palette.
Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond have offered an accessory – a board game with dice, designed in the style of Nothing. The dice are supplied in a compact case, made in the visual manner of frosted glass Community Edition.

 

Price and availability

Nothing plans to release only 1000 smartphones Phone (3a) Community Edition. Sales will start on December 12 on the company’s official website. The cost remains the same as the standard version – £379 or €379. The set also includes game dice.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
187
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

10.12.25
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
views
6
comments 0
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.


NewsNews
12.12.25 | 14.09
Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition – limited version of the smartphone  
Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition

Nothing has introduced a special version of its affordable smartphone Phone (3a) – the Phone (3a) Community Edition. This is a limited edition created in collaboration with fans of the brand.

12.12.25 | 10.11
Adobe apps will appear directly in ChatGPT   
Adobe Photoshop для Apple M1

Adobe has begun integrating Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express into ChatGPT, giving users the ability to perform basic tasks right in the chat window for free