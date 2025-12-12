Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition – limited version of the smartphone  

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition – limited version of the smartphone12.12.25
Nothing has introduced a special version of its affordable smartphone Phone (3a) – the Phone (3a) Community Edition. This is a limited edition created in collaboration with the brand’s fans. The smartphone is the first Nothing device with a matte, slightly foggy rear glass, and also received several hardware and software innovations proposed by the winners of a fan contest.
Updated design
The Phone (3a) Community Edition version was based on a color scheme developed by Emre Kayganacl. The device is decorated in a rich translucent blue color with green and purple accents, and the frame around the perimeter is made in white. The key visual element is matte glass – such a material has not previously been used in either Phone(1), Phone(2), or Phone(3). Previously, the company’s smartphones received only glossy glass or plastic panels, so the character of the device and tactile sensations should be different. Information about changes in technical characteristics compared to the standard model is not provided.
Software innovations
User Jad Zock has developed a new style of clock for the lock screen and a set of branded wallpapers, made in the same blue-violet palette.
Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond have offered an accessory – a board game with dice, designed in the style of Nothing. The dice are supplied in a compact case, made in the visual manner of frosted glass Community Edition.
Price and availability
Nothing plans to release only 1000 smartphones Phone (3a) Community Edition. Sales will start on December 12 on the company’s official website. The cost remains the same as the standard version – £379 or €379. The set also includes game dice.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition – limited version of the smartphone design smartphone
Nothing has introduced a special version of its affordable smartphone Phone (3a) – the Phone (3a) Community Edition. This is a limited edition created in collaboration with fans of the brand.
Adobe apps will appear directly in ChatGPT Adobe artificial intelligence update
Adobe has begun integrating Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express into ChatGPT, giving users the ability to perform basic tasks right in the chat window for free
Adobe apps will appear directly in ChatGPT
Stax SR-1 electrostatic headphones go on sale in Ukraine
China require to put displays on power banks
Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries
Best movies and TV shows of 2025 according to IMDb
Gigabyte has released a Scandinavian-style motherboard – with wood and eco-leather inserts
China release SSD the size of SIM card
Study: People started copying phrases from AI chatbots
Windows operating system turns 40
Keychron K2 HE – limited edition keyboard in wooden case
Monobank launched a monobazaar – OLX competitor?
Toyota GR GT and GR GT3 will have V8 engines and more than 640 hp