Nokia will stop producing smartphones, TVs and headphones

Recent developments indicate that the Nokia brand may cease to exist in the consumer device market. The company is gradually losing license agreements with various partners who previously produced products under this famous brand.

HMD Global, which until recently produced devices under the Nokia brand, is now focusing on its own brand. In July of this year, the HMD Skyline smartphone was presented, which received a design inspired by the Lumia model. In addition, the company develops a tablet and other devices.

Several Nokia partners have already completed the production of products under this brand. In particular, the company StreamView, which produced smart TVs with the Nokia logo, now produces them under the Thomson brand. Headphone manufacturer RichGo has also stopped producing products under the Nokia brand, removing it from the official website. OffGlobal, which was engaged in the production of laptops, will also no longer produce devices under this name.

Nokia has not yet made an official statement regarding the future licensing of its brand. It is possible that the company intends to completely leave the consumer market, but will retain its influence in the telecommunications industry.

Last year, the Finnish company was founded in the middle of the 19th century, for the first time in almost 60 years, changed the legendary logo. Nokia management wants to launch a new brand that will focus on networks and industrial digitalization. The company will try to increase the share of wireless communication services with network equipment and sell private 5G networks to customers.

Earlier, HMD presented an updated version of the legendary phone Nokia 3210 for 2024, which combines modern technologies with the spirit of the classic model of 1999.

The novelty is equipped with a 2.4-inch TFT LCD display with QVGA resolution and a 2-megapixel main camera with LED flash. The phone works on the S30+ operating system with the possibility of using cloud applications.

At the heart of the device is the Unisoc T107 chipset, which is accompanied by 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in memory, which can somehow be expanded up to 32 GB using a microSD card slot.

The Nokia 3210 (2024) supports Bluetooth 5.0, has a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio and comes with the Snake game installed.

And before that, HMD released new phones Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G. In general, all three devices have the game “Snake” installed.

For some reason, the company specified that “And in Africa, India, the Middle East and some countries in the Asia-Pacific region, these affordable phones will have cloud applications that will provide access to smart functions, including news, weather and YouTube Shorts”. What this has to do with the Ukrainian market is still unclear.

Nokia225 4G



Pocket 2.4 inch LCD display, equipped with 0.3 megapixel camera with flash, suitable for low’fi 2000s-style shots (YK2), Bluetooth, 1450 mAh battery that provides 9 .8 hours of talk time will be available in navy blue.

Nokia235 4Gand Nokia 215 4G

The Nokia 235 4G is the same as the Nokia 225 4G, only with a slightly larger screen. It has a 2-megapixel rear camera and will be available in two colors: Magenta and Black.

Nokia 215 4G is a solid multifunctional phone, beautiful and durable at the same time. It is available in peach and black.