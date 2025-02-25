No reason to lead: Sony PlayStation 5 Pro has lower sales than PS4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro sales in the first months were below Sony’s expectations and failed to surpass the PS4 Pro’s launch figures. Analyst Matt Piscatell notes that the console has not achieved phenomenal success, despite the company’s expectations.

High price . In the US, PlayStation 5 Pro costs $700, while PS4 Pro launched with a price tag of $400. In Ukraine, the price exceeded ₴40,000, which significantly limits the audience.

Lack of big exclusives . Unlike previous generations, Sony released the PS5 Pro without any big announcements to drive sales.

Modest technical improvements. The GPU has become 67% more powerful, while the PS4 Pro had a 100% increase. RAM has increased by only 28%. The only noticeable improvement was the doubling of the built-in storage to 2TB, but this is not a critical factor, since users can expand the memory with an SSD.

In the PS4 lineup, the Pro version accounted for only 15% of total sales, and there is a chance that the PS5 Pro will have an even lower figure.

Total PlayStation 5 Sales



While Sony has not disclosed exact sales figures for the PS5 Pro, the PS5 family has almost caught up with the PS4 in the same period: 75 million versus 76.5 million consoles sold.

Sony plans to focus on family games after the success of Astro Bot. The company also expects strong sales from the upcoming releases of Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Tsushima (PC), Monster Hunter Wilds and GTA 6.