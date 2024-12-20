Nissan GT-R R32 in electric version will be demonstrated at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

Nissan has unveiled an electric version of the iconic GT-R R32, which has already attracted the attention of fans. The project, which began in March 2023, is complete, and its official presentation will take place at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2025.

The electric GT-R R32 retains the appearance of the original “Godzilla”, but now instead of the legendary 2.6-liter turbo engine RB26DETT it is equipped with an electric powertrain. The car was first demonstrated last month at the R’s Meeting at the Fuji Speedway.

Although the external changes are minimal, they are noticeable:

The fog lights are gone.

The brake calipers have become bright orange, hinting at an upgraded braking system.

The overall shape and body lines have remained true to the original.

Technical data Nissan R32 GT-R EV Conversion

Detailed specifications have not yet been disclosed. However, it can be assumed that if all-wheel drive is retained, the car will be equipped with two electric motors. For comparison:

The Nissan Ariya Nismo electric crossover has a power of 430 hp. and 600 Nm.

This significantly exceeds the stock performance of the gasoline R32 (276 hp and 368 Nm).

If the GT-R R32 EV receives a similar configuration, its dynamics promise to be no less impressive than that of the modified versions with a gasoline engine, which often produced more than 300 hp.

The electric Nissan R32 will be one of the main stars of the Tokyo Auto Salon, which will be held from January 10 to 12, 2025. As part of the exhibition, Nissan will also present the final version of the R35 – GT-R Nismo Special Edition, focused on the Japanese market.

The R32 EV project symbolizes Nissan’s desire to rethink the classic heritage of the brand using modern electrification technologies. Perhaps this will be the beginning of a new era for the legendary GT-R line.