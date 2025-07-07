Nintendo Switch 2 console sales have already exceeded five million units07.07.25
The new Nintendo Switch 2 portable console has started sales with notable success. According to a leak that appeared on the official Nintendo investor website, more than 5 million units were sold worldwide from June 5 to 30, 2025. Later, this report was removed from public access, which only fueled interest.
If the information is confirmed, this could become one of the fastest starts in the history of the gaming market. For comparison, the first Nintendo Switch reached the 5 million sales mark in four months, with about 2.74 million units sold in the first month. The PlayStation 5 console took about two and a half months to reach such figures – about 3.4 million units were sold in the launch month.
The largest sales volume fell on the US – 1.88 million consoles. In Japan, 1.47 million devices were sold, in Europe – 1.18 million, and another 550 thousand – in other countries. Nintendo has not yet officially commented on these data.
Nintendo Switch 2 has retained the concept of a hybrid device: it is a portable console that can be connected to a TV via a docking station.
- Enlarged display. The screen has become slightly larger, which improves the visual experience.
- Updated Joy-Con. The controllers have received magnetic mounts and have become larger for more convenient control.
- Backward compatibility. The console supports all games for the original Nintendo Switch, including cartridges, and promises exclusive projects.
- Color palette. The design is dominated by a strict graphite color, bright accents are preserved in the Joy-Con attachment points and around the joints.
- Convenient stand. On the back of the console there is a stand that allows you to install the device at different angles.
The package includes a docking station and a clamp that allows you to combine Joy-Con into a full-fledged gamepad.
