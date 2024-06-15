News for Yahoo will be written by artificial intelligence15.06.24
Yahoo decided to improve its application with the help of artificial intelligence, which became possible thanks to the acquisition of the company Artifact in April. The program will now shape your news feed, create short snippets from articles and highlight clickbait headlines. Artifact used artificial intelligence to create a “smart” news feed based on user preferences. These developments will help improve Yahoo News, which attracts more than 180 million unique visitors from the US each month.
The updated Yahoo News app, available on iOS and Android, and later on desktops, offers you to choose topics and publishers to customize your personal news feed when you first launch it. Among the new features is “Key Takeaways”, which summarizes the main ideas of an article and displays them at the top of the screen, similar to the “Summarize” feature in Artifact. Users can also customize the feed themselves, blocking keywords or publishers whose content they are not interested in. Special attention is paid to the labeling of clickbait, which will allow rewriting headlines that contain overly sensational or false information.
Yahoo is also revamping the design of the main page of its news program, based on top stories, personalized recommendations and trending topics. The design will be constantly improved, and users will be able to connect to new features, many of which will be based on artificial intelligence, as soon as they are introduced.
