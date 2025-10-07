New Google Home speaker with Gemini AI costs $9907.10.25
Google has introduced a new smart speaker Home with built-in artificial intelligence Gemini – this is the company’s first gadget for a “smart home” with full AI integration.
The Google Home speaker with Gemini AI is equipped with its own processor that processes Gemini’s work locally, without connecting to the cloud. This allows the system to effectively suppress background noise, eliminate echoes and recognize who is speaking so that the device does not get confused when several people interact with it at the same time.
Under the case is a light ring that changes color and animation depending on the actions of the AI - whether it is listening, processing a request or responding in Gemini Live mode. The latter is available only with a Google Home Premium subscription: the basic tariff costs $ 10 per month or $ 100 per year, and the advanced one – $ 20 per month or $ 200 per year.
In terms of functionality, the Bluetooth speaker retains the classic Google Home features – it supports 360-degree sound, control via the Google Home app and the ability to group speakers. In addition, two such speakers can now be combined with the Google TV Streamer to create surround sound.
The device’s body is covered with 3D-knitted textiles, which helps reduce manufacturing waste and makes the assembly process more environmentally friendly. The speaker will be available in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Berry and Jade. Sales will begin in spring 2026 at a price of $99. The initial launch will cover the US, Canada, the UK, EU countries, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
Analysts note that Google is actually starting to catch up with competitors in the segment of smart devices with AI – primarily Amazon, which recently introduced a whole line of new speakers and gadgets. However, the company emphasizes that the delay in the release of the new model was a conscious move. According to the head of product direction of Google Home and Nest, Anish Kattukkeran, Google wanted to first test the capabilities of Gemini on older devices, collect user feedback and fix bugs before releasing the updated speaker.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
New Google Home speaker with Gemini AI costs $99 artificial intelligence Google speaker
The Google Home speaker with Gemini is equipped with its own processor that handles AI work locally, without connecting to the cloud.
Scans of Discord users’ documents were stolen hacker service
Discord confirmed a data leak that occurred due to a hack of a third-party service that provided the company with customer support services.
New Google Home speaker with Gemini AI costs $99
Scans of Discord users’ documents were stolen
Xboxf Game Pass subscription cost increased in Ukraine
Asus ExpertCenter PN54-S1 mini PC gets new AMD Zen 4 processors
Samsung Galaxy M07 budget smartphone gets 6 years of updates
Bitcoin price exceeds $125,000
Last Ford Focus ST model has been produced
Harmful emissions online monitoring will be launched in Ukraine
Xiaomi breaks electric car sales record – 40,000 in a month
In the USA, biorobots were created from human cells
Opera releases paid browser Neon with artificial intelligence
The major Windows 11 2025 update has been released. What’s new and what bugs are expected?