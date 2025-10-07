New Google Home speaker with Gemini AI costs $99

Google has introduced a new smart speaker Home with built-in artificial intelligence Gemini – this is the company’s first gadget for a “smart home” with full AI integration.

The Google Home speaker with Gemini AI is equipped with its own processor that processes Gemini’s work locally, without connecting to the cloud. This allows the system to effectively suppress background noise, eliminate echoes and recognize who is speaking so that the device does not get confused when several people interact with it at the same time.

Under the case is a light ring that changes color and animation depending on the actions of the AI ​​- whether it is listening, processing a request or responding in Gemini Live mode. The latter is available only with a Google Home Premium subscription: the basic tariff costs $ 10 per month or $ 100 per year, and the advanced one – $ 20 per month or $ 200 per year.

In terms of functionality, the Bluetooth speaker retains the classic Google Home features – it supports 360-degree sound, control via the Google Home app and the ability to group speakers. In addition, two such speakers can now be combined with the Google TV Streamer to create surround sound.

The device’s body is covered with 3D-knitted textiles, which helps reduce manufacturing waste and makes the assembly process more environmentally friendly. The speaker will be available in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Berry and Jade. Sales will begin in spring 2026 at a price of $99. The initial launch will cover the US, Canada, the UK, EU countries, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Analysts note that Google is actually starting to catch up with competitors in the segment of smart devices with AI – primarily Amazon, which recently introduced a whole line of new speakers and gadgets. However, the company emphasizes that the delay in the release of the new model was a conscious move. According to the head of product direction of Google Home and Nest, Anish Kattukkeran, Google wanted to first test the capabilities of Gemini on older devices, collect user feedback and fix bugs before releasing the updated speaker.