New ASUS ROG keyboard mice and headphones were shown at the Gamescom 2024 exhibition

At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition in Cologne, ASUS presented a new line of ROG gaming peripherals, which is designed for e-sportsmen. Among the novelties are keyboards, mice and a headset, each of which is distinguished by advanced technologies and high quality of execution.

The ROG Falchion Ace HFX Keyboard is a wired device with a 65% layout and ROG HFX magnetic switches that can be configured to actuate from 0.1mm to 4mm deep. The keyboard supports a polling rate of 8000 Hz and is equipped with a Rapid Trigger function for instant response. Inside, the device has a five-layer damper and a silicone seal to reduce noise when pressing keys. There is also RGB lighting and the ability to switch between two computers using the ports located behind the keyboard.

The ROG Strix Scope II 96 RX Wireless keyboard has a 96% layout and is equipped with ROG RX optical switches. It supports several connection modes: via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova technology, and a wired USB connection. Sound-absorbing foam is installed inside to improve acoustics, and there is also RGB lighting and a removable palm rest.



ROG Harpe Ace Mini Mouse is a smaller version of the original Harpe Ace, weighing only 49 grams, with a nylon body. The mouse is equipped with a ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor with a resolution of 42,000 CPI and supports Track-on-Glass technology to work on any surface, including glass. The built-in battery provides up to 105 hours of autonomy.

The ROG Strix Impact III Wireless Mouse is available in Moonlight White and has two wireless connectivity options: via ROG SpeedNova 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth. Inside there are Push-Fit Switch Sockets for quick replacement of switches, as well as the possibility of using AA or AAA batteries, which provides up to 618 hours of operation in Bluetooth mode.

The ROG Pelta headset supports three connection modes: via Bluetooth, ROG SpeedNova 2.4GHz wireless technology, and USB. The headset is equipped with 50 mm speakers and works up to 60 hours from the battery, and 15 minutes of charging provides up to 3 hours of use.