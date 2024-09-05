New Acer Nitro Blaze 7 portable game console based on AMD platform05.09.24
Acer introduced its first portable gaming device – Nitro Blaze 7. Based on the AMD Hawk Point platform, it is equipped with a seven-inch touch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The display supports 100% coverage of the sRGB palette and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, providing a smooth image with a brightness of 500 cd/m².
The hardware includes an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, Radeon 780M graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM and a fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 drive. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB4 and a microSD card reader complete the equipment. The device weighs about 670 grams and runs Windows 11.
The new mobile console will be a competitor to the previously released Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally and MSI Claw.
