Neuralink has started its first clinical trials in Europe09.08.25
Neuralink, the company founded by Elon Musk, has announced the start of Europe’s first clinical trials of brain implants. The study has started in the UK in partnership with University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Newcastle Hospital.
The trials will involve seven British patients with severe forms of paralysis caused by spinal cord injuries or neurological diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
According to Professor Harith Akram, the start of the trials is “an important milestone in the development of brain-computer technology”, which could significantly affect the quality of life of people with severe neurological disorders.
The aim of the experiment is to implant the N1 chip under the patient’s skull and teach them to control a smartphone or tablet with the power of their thoughts, without physical interaction with the screen. The device uses 128 ultra-fine threads – each thinner than a human hair – to connect about 1,000 electrodes to the brain.
Neuralink has previously conducted successful trials in the US, in which five patients received neuroimplants. One of them, Alex, worked as a car mechanic before suffering a spinal cord injury. Thanks to the chip, he is now able to play computer games using his thoughts.
Neuralink was founded in 2016 and has since attracted about $1.3 billion in investment. The company is currently valued at almost $9 billion. In addition to the UK, the company plans to launch similar trials in Canada and the UAE.
Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk, has announced the start of Europe's first clinical trials of brain implants.
