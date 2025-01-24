Netflix now has over 300 million subscribers24.01.25
Netflix, one of the largest streaming services, ended 2024 with stunning results. According to the published financial report for the fourth quarter, the number of subscribers of the service exceeded 301 million people.
During the reporting period, Netflix managed to attract 18.91 million new users. This is almost twice the company’s projected increase of 9.18 million. The growth in subscriptions was 15.9% compared to the same period in 2023.
Geography of new subscribers:
- USA and Canada: 4.82 million.
- Europe, the Middle East and Africa: 5 million.
- South America: 4.15 million.
- Asia: 4.94 million.
Netflix’s growth is attributed to several key premieres:
- The thriller “Carry-On” is the platform’s new hit.
- The second season of “Squid Game” is Netflix’s most successful series. The season has garnered over 330 million views, equivalent to 2.8 billion hours of viewing.
- An exclusive broadcast of the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson also attracted the attention of viewers.
