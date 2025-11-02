NASA X-59 quiet supersonic jet made its first flight

NASA flew the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) experimental supersonic aircraft for the first time. The flight took place from Lockheed Martin’s secret Skunk Works production facility at Air Force Base 42 in Palmdale, California.

History of Supersonic Aviation

As early as the 1960s, supersonic passenger aircraft were seen as the next step in aviation development. Governments invested billions of dollars in research and development of such aircraft, hoping for a breakthrough comparable in scale to the moon landing program.

However, the anticipated era of supersonic passenger travel never arrived. Only 12 Concorde aircraft and two Soviet Tu-144s were in regular service, which were later grounded due to technical difficulties.

One of the main reasons for the demise of the supersonic flight program was the sonic boom – a powerful shock wave that occurs in front of an aircraft when the speed of sound exceeds the speed of sound. When this wave reaches the ground, it causes a loud roar – from 110 to 140 decibels, comparable to a lightning strike.

Such sound effects not only disturbed residents but could also cause property damage, such as shattering windows. In the United States, public organizations actively opposed Concorde flights, viewing these aircraft as a threat to the environment and raising economic and political arguments.

Modern Attempts to Create a Quiet Supersonic Aircraft

Today, several companies around the world are trying to create a new generation of supersonic aircraft that will operate quieter and more efficiently. In this regard, NASA, together with Lockheed Martin, is developing the X-59 demonstrator, designed to prove that supersonic flight can be environmentally safe and acceptable to society.

The primary goal of the program is to test the fuselage design, which should reduce the force of the sonic boom. The developers employed a special aerodynamic configuration: airflow from the nose cone flows along the body and wings so that the shock wave is dispersed upward rather than concentrated ahead of the aircraft. According to engineers’ calculations, this will reduce the sound of the boom to 60–80 dB, equivalent to the sound of a door closing at a distance.

About the New X-59

Following a series of tests, the X-59 will fly over populated areas in a designated air corridor. NASA plans to evaluate the reactions of residents and collect data that will help determine acceptable noise levels for future supersonic passenger flights.

The first test flight concluded with a successful landing near NASA’s Armstrong Research Center in Edwards, Massachusetts. The flight was conducted at subsonic speeds, with the primary objective of testing the aircraft’s controllability and stability. In the next stages of the program, NASA plans to break the sound barrier, after which the main part of the QueSST experimental program will begin.