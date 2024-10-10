MSI showed hardware and peripherals in the style of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Micro-Star International (MSI) officially presented a product line created in cooperation with the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World. The series is dedicated to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and includes:

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Gaming Slim STALKER 2 Edition video card

Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Wireless Mouse

Vigor GK41 keyboard

Force Pro Wireless Controller

The first product of the series was the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 16G Gaming Slim STALKER 2 Edition video card. It has a unique design of the cooling system, but structurally it does not differ from the standard version of Gaming Slim. The video card works at a boost frequency of 2610 MHz and consumes up to 285 W of energy. A 12+4-pin connector is used to connect additional power.

This video card is already available for purchase in Ukrainian MSI partner stores, such as CompX, Brain, Telemart and Artline at a recommended price of UAH 45,899.

As the press service of the company noted, after several months of working with GSC Game World, MSI is preparing to release an exclusive and limited line of devices. Judging by the teaser, the first product in this series will be a video card.

The Xbox controller has three connection modes – 2.4GHz wireless for PC, 5.2 Bluetooth for Android devices and wired for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and X. The Hall effect triggers have three immersion depths. However, it has customizable accessories, including 1.8mm joysticks, interchangeable magnetic top caps and D-pads.

The wireless mouse weighs 74 g and provides up to 80 hours of operation from one charge. It also features a PixArt PAW-3370 sensor with a resolution of up to 20,000 DPI and a charging dock included.

Equipped with Kailh Red mechanical switches, the VIGOR GK41 keyboard has hotkeys for quick settings and white LED backlighting.