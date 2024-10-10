MSI showed hardware and peripherals in the style of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl10.10.24
Micro-Star International (MSI) officially presented a product line created in cooperation with the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World. The series is dedicated to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and includes:
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Gaming Slim STALKER 2 Edition video card
- Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Wireless Mouse
- Vigor GK41 keyboard
- Force Pro Wireless Controller
The first product of the series was the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 16G Gaming Slim STALKER 2 Edition video card. It has a unique design of the cooling system, but structurally it does not differ from the standard version of Gaming Slim. The video card works at a boost frequency of 2610 MHz and consumes up to 285 W of energy. A 12+4-pin connector is used to connect additional power.
This video card is already available for purchase in Ukrainian MSI partner stores, such as CompX, Brain, Telemart and Artline at a recommended price of UAH 45,899.
As the press service of the company noted, after several months of working with GSC Game World, MSI is preparing to release an exclusive and limited line of devices. Judging by the teaser, the first product in this series will be a video card.
The Xbox controller has three connection modes – 2.4GHz wireless for PC, 5.2 Bluetooth for Android devices and wired for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and X. The Hall effect triggers have three immersion depths. However, it has customizable accessories, including 1.8mm joysticks, interchangeable magnetic top caps and D-pads.
The wireless mouse weighs 74 g and provides up to 80 hours of operation from one charge. It also features a PixArt PAW-3370 sensor with a resolution of up to 20,000 DPI and a charging dock included.
Equipped with Kailh Red mechanical switches, the VIGOR GK41 keyboard has hotkeys for quick settings and white LED backlighting.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Almost immediately after testing two Baseus 20,000mAh 20W power banks, we got access to the 22W model. There are more differences than it seems
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
MSI showed hardware and peripherals in the style of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobylcontroller games keyboard mouse MSI videocard
Micro-Star International (MSI) officially presented a product line created in cooperation with the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World
Seasonic Focus GX 750, 850 and 1000 W power supplies are 80 Plus Gold certifiedpower supply unit Seasonic
The OptiSink circuitry update in the Seasonic Focus GX involves the use of surface-mounted power elements, which allows for improved heat dissipation.